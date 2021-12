French President Macron shares post on meeting President Aliyev, PM Pashinyan (PHOTO) (UPDATED)

Details added, first version posted 17:01

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 16

Trend:

French President Emmanuel Macron shared a publication on his official Facebook page regarding the meeting with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan in Brussels, on Dec. 15, Trend reports.

"We must find ways for a lasting peace. Last night, we made progress on this issue with President Aliyev and Prime Minister Pashinyan," the publication says.