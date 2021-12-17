Azerbaijan opens new training center of armed forces in liberated territories (PHOTO/VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 17

Trend:

Azerbaijani Defense Minister Colonel General Zakir Hasanov and other senior officials of the department took part in the opening of a new training center in the liberated territories of Azerbaijan, Trend reports referring to the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

The Minister of Defense was reported that the training center has created all the necessary infrastructure for the deployment and operation of personnel, training and combat equipment, which will be involved in the exercises.

The training center is modeled in such a way that the conditions in it are close to real combat. It is planned to conduct classes here to improve practical skills in managing various types of military equipment in difficult terrain and weather conditions, as well as in shooting. The training center has created the necessary conditions for practicing practical skills in firing mortars, grenade launchers, small arms and other weapons.

It is noted that in order to increase the level of combat readiness and professionalism of military personnel, training exercises will be conducted by qualified instructors.

After inspecting the combined-arms shooting range, the Minister of Defense watched the demonstration firing of subunits.

Also, Hasanov gave instructions to study modern educational and training methods using the experience gained in the second Karabakh war.