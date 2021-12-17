Zangazur corridor to strengthen Turkey-Azerbaijan ties - YeniSafak newspaper

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 17

By Orkhan Nabiyev - Trend:

The construction and commissioning of a railway between mainland Azerbaijan and the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic, agreed upon during a meeting between Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan in Brussels, will further strengthen the Turkey-Azerbaijan relations, Trend reports on Dec. 17 referring to the article published in Turkey’s YeniSafak newspaper.

According to the article, during the meeting, the leaders of the two countries agreed on the construction of a railway and a highway that will pass through the Zangazur corridor.

The authors of the article emphasize that the Zangazur corridor will connect Central Asia, the Caspian region, Azerbaijan, and Armenia with Turkey and will have social, economic, geopolitical, and geostrategic features.

According to the article, the corridor will also expand the railway network among Russia, Azerbaijan, Armenia, and Turkey, which will have a positive impact on regional trade.

“After the commissioning of this corridor, cargo transportation by land and by rail via the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route Middle Corridor between Asia and Europe will increase, which will contribute to the expansion of trade between the East from the West - from Beijing to London,” the article said.