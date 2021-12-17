Minimum monthly wage to be increased in Azerbaijan - presidential decree
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 17
Trend:
President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev signed on December 17 a decree on increasing the minimum monthly wage and amending the decree of the President of Azerbaijan "On increasing the minimum monthly wage" No. 1265 dated June 18, 2019, Trend reports.
In accordance with the decree, in connection with the implementation of the decree of the President of Azerbaijan "On additional measures in the field of protecting the social welfare of the population" No. 2965 dated October 16, 2021, from January 1, 2022, the minimum monthly wage will be set at 300 manat ($176.4).
Will be updated
