Important decisions made about immediate activity by Armenia - President Ilham Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 18

Trend:

Yesterday the important decisions were made about the immediate activity by Armenia in order to start practical implementation of the railroad project, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said in an interview to the Italian "Il Sole 24 Ore" newspaper, Trend reports.

"As far as we are concerned, we already started. The railroad from liberated territories to Armenian border must be ready by the end of 2023. We of course, hope that by that time Armenia will complete their part of the homework. And of course, we raised other issues, issues with respect to the demining. President Michel expressed his willingness to help Azerbaijan to cope with this situation, because after the war ended, we had almost 200 people killed or seriously injured because of the landmines. Also we discussed humanitarian issues, and many others. So, it was really a very productive discussion and I am very satisfied," the head of state said.