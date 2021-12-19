Engineers and sappers of Azerbaijani army continue to clear liberated lands from mines (PHOTO/VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 19

Trend:

Engineers and sappers of the Azerbaijani Army together with the Turkish military sappers continue to clear the Azerbaijani lands liberated from the Armenian occupation of mines and unexploded ordnance, Trend reports citing the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

The roads are being cleared of mines and snow cover for the safe movement of vehicles. The new roads are being laid in the direction of the positions of the Azerbaijani Army deployed in the mountainous terrain to provide the army with necessary goods.

As a result of the activity of engineers and sappers in the liberated territories from December 10 through December 19, 53 anti-personnel and anti-tank mines were detected and neutralized, 92 hectares of territory were cleared.

To date, the Engineering Troops have detected and neutralized 17,255 mines and unexploded ordnance in the liberated territories, cleared 13,365 hectares of territory of mines, as well as laid 635 kilometers of roads together with other state structures.

Mechanical Mine-Clearing Equipment (MEMATT), transferred to the engineers and sappers of the Azerbaijani Army, is also used in the clearance of Azerbaijani settlements and land plots from mines and unexploded ordnance.

Engineering support is still being rendered in the liberated territories.