Next meeting in "3 + 3" format is planned to be held in Turkey - Cavusoglu
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 19
Trend:
The next meeting in the "3 + 3" format to be held in Turkey, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavushoglu told reporters after an emergency meeting of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation in Islamabad on the humanitarian situation in Afghanistan, Trend reports.
The minister said that a meeting at the level of deputy ministers in the "3 + 3" format was held in Moscow:
"Georgia did not participate, but we plan to hold the next meeting in Turkey and we hope that Georgia will also take part in this meeting," Cavusoglu added.
