Amount of social benefits increase in Azerbaijan - decree
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 20
Trend:
President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev signed a decree on amendments to his decree "On the increasing amount of social benefits" No. 973 dated August 29, 2013, Trend reports.
According to the document, the following amendments are made to the first part of the decree:
The figure "130" (sub-clause 1.1.1, clause 1.1) is replaced by the figure "180";
The figure "150" (second paragraph of sub-clause 1.1.2) is replaced by the number "220", the number "130" in the third paragraph - by the number "180", and the number "110" in the fourth paragraph - by the number "120".
Will be updated
