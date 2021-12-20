Azerbaijan increasing allowance for women with more than five children
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 20
Trend:
President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev signed a decree on amendments to his decree "On setting the amount of allowance for women with more than five children" No. 973 dated December 27, 2013, Trend reports.
According to the document, the amount will be increased from 55 manat ($32.3) to 70 manat ($41.1).
The decree will come into force on January 1, 2022.
