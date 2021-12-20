Zangazur corridor opens up opportunities for Eurasian, co-op between regional organizations - head of CBC TV

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 20

The Zangazur corridor opens up opportunities for the Eurasian and real conditions for cooperation between regional organizations, Vugar Khalilov, Director General of Azerbaijan’s CBC TV channel said, Trend reports.

Khalilov made the statement during the the international round table entitled "Russia-Azerbaijan in a new system of regional security and economic cooperation. Results of the year and prospects" held in Baku.

He noted that its implementation allows the operation of transport routes connecting Europe and Asia, which are of strategic importance for Russia and China, and will bring economic benefits to all countries in the region. He added that the opening of the Zangazur corridor will further strengthen the Caspian transport network