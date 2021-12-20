Zangazur corridor opens up opportunities for Eurasian, co-op between regional organizations - head of CBC TV

Politics 20 December 2021 17:00 (UTC+04:00)
Zangazur corridor opens up opportunities for Eurasian, co-op between regional organizations - head of CBC TV

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 20

Trend:

The Zangazur corridor opens up opportunities for the Eurasian and real conditions for cooperation between regional organizations, Vugar Khalilov, Director General of Azerbaijan’s CBC TV channel said, Trend reports.

Khalilov made the statement during the the international round table entitled "Russia-Azerbaijan in a new system of regional security and economic cooperation. Results of the year and prospects" held in Baku.

He noted that its implementation allows the operation of transport routes connecting Europe and Asia, which are of strategic importance for Russia and China, and will bring economic benefits to all countries in the region. He added that the opening of the Zangazur corridor will further strengthen the Caspian transport network

Tags:
Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news
Subscribe to Trend in Google News! Subscribe
Iran reveals COVID-19 data for December 20
Iran reveals COVID-19 data for December 20
Over 6 million people in Iran recover from COVID-19
Over 6 million people in Iran recover from COVID-19
Omicron variant of COVID-19 detected in Iran
Omicron variant of COVID-19 detected in Iran
Loading Bars
Day.Az Milli.Az Azernews.Az
Latest
Uzbekistan sees increase in volume of foreign trade turnover Uzbekistan 17:57
Turkmengas issues tender to buy equipment Business 17:54
Kazakh oil company to purchase transformers via tender Tenders 17:53
International passenger transportation via Iranian airports soars Transport 17:47
Russia's IrAero granted permit for flights on Moscow-Fuzuli route Transport 17:44
Georgia names its top partners by imports Georgia 17:33
International flights via Iran’s airports skyrocket Transport 17:31
Iran’s Bahar Azadi gold coin price dropping Finance 17:30
Iran to start extraction from eleventh phase of South Pars gas field Oil&Gas 17:28
Israel bans travel to U.S. over Omicron concerns Israel 17:24
Biontech, Pfizer to provide EU with extra 200 mln COVID doses Europe 17:19
Azerbaijan, Russia - economic and political partners - MFA Politics 17:15
Kazakhstan's oil & gas company opens tender to buy pumps Tenders 17:10
Period of low-cost oil extraction in Iran over – CEO of NIOC Oil&Gas 17:05
Georgia’s exports of persimmons slightly increase Georgia 17:04
Zangazur corridor opens up opportunities for Eurasian, co-op between regional organizations - head of CBC TV Politics 17:00
Turkmenistan discloses export transactions via local commodity exchange Business 16:53
Uzbek Statistics Committee publishes imports by types of goods and services for 11M2021 Uzbekistan 16:51
World Bank, Georgia develop human capital reform program Georgia 16:49
Putin, Modi express intent to further develop Russia-India strategic partnership Russia 16:45
Azerbaijan shares data on number of vaccinated citizens Society 16:43
Azerbaijan confirms 577 more COVID-19 cases, 672 recoveries Society 16:38
New cooperation format created after liberation of Azerbaijani lands - MP Politics 16:34
Turkmen energy company announces tender purchase of technological, drilling equipment Business 16:20
Azerbaijan opens first gas station on Goris-Gafan road (PHOTO) Azerbaijan 16:11
Uzbek Uz-Kor Gas Chemical JSC opens tender for purchase of thyristor power regulator Tenders 16:05
Azerbaijan creates Karabakh, East Zangazur regional education departments Society 16:00
Turkish FM talks about meeting of Turkish, Armenian special reps Politics 15:57
Iran reveals COVID-19 data for December 20 Society 15:56
Azerbaijani Prosecutor General's Office discloses flight recorder parameters of crashed helicopter (PHOTO) Society 15:55
Turkmen company to purchase chemical products Business 15:53
DRDO conducts flight demonstration of controlled aerial delivery system Other News 15:48
Illiteracy a big challenge for nation, leadership: Indian VP Other News 15:46
Georgia shares TOP-5 trading partners by exports Georgia 15:44
Protocol to set up trilateral committee on customs issues between Azerbaijan, Georgia, Turkey approved Politics 15:34
Kazakhstan boosts its trade with countries of EU Finance 15:33
Azerbaijan commissions Eyvazli checkpoint on border with Armenia (PHOTO) Politics 15:33
Russia increases apple imports from Georgia Georgia 15:32
Azerbaijan supports elimination of consequences of humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan as result of joint efforts - MFA Politics 15:22
Iranians losing money by investing in stock exchange, gov't needs to act, says MP Business 15:01
Georgia discloses producer price index for industrial goods Georgia 15:00
Global coal trade to remain stable by 2024 – IEA Oil&Gas 14:52
Azerbaijani currency rates for December 20 Finance 14:48
Weekly review of Azerbaijani oil prices Oil&Gas 14:42
Kazakhstan unveils value of vehicles insurance over 11M2021 Kazakhstan 14:41
Iran could increase oil-gas extraction with use of potential of start-ups Oil&Gas 14:36
Iran`s govt to form Digital Economy Committee, new minister says Finance 14:35
Iran home appliance production harmed by official pricing Business 14:28
Azerbaijan increasing scholarships for bachelors, masters, doctoral students Politics 14:26
Georgia shares data on top imported goods from Azerbaijan Georgia 14:24
President Ilham Aliyev approves bilateral documents with Czech Republic, Estonia Politics 14:24
World leaders spoken about President Ilham Aliyev - Jubilee film on AzTV (VIDEO) Politics 14:18
EBRD allocates loan to Uzbek pharmaceutical company for stimulating local production Uzbekistan 14:18
Pakistan shows interest in completing energy projects with Turkmenistan Oil&Gas 14:18
Iran’s NIGC implements plan on gas saving Oil&Gas 14:17
IRICA shares data on Iran’s imports from ECO member states Business 14:14
Iran creates new group to accelerate foreign trade Business 13:58
Iran's electricity, power equipment exports facing challenges Oil&Gas 13:53
Decline of Turkish Lira threatens Iran's exports Business 13:43
Have told US, Russia and France that will make defence systems in India: Rajnath Singh Other News 13:42
Azerbaijani Prosecutor General's Office talks favorable wind speed for flight Society 13:39
No malfunction in helicopter 25 seconds before crash - Head of Azerbaijani investigation group Society 13:38
Iran's steel production declines due to gas, power outages Oil&Gas 13:38
Nar and NETTY awarded the best internet projects of the year (PHOTO) Other News 13:36
Azercell CEO: “Our major goal is to facilitate connectivity to smart ecosystem” Other News 13:34
Overall index of Tehran Stock Exchange drops Finance 13:11
Bulgaria to do everything possible to buy entire agreed amount of Azerbaijani gas – PM Oil&Gas 13:09
Azerbaijani Prosecutor General's Office talks about helicopter crash survivors Society 12:53
Georgia sees positive dynamics in trade turnover, remittances – TBC Capital Georgia 12:50
Iran, US had no direct talks in Vienna - MFA Politics 12:49
Uzbekistan’s UzAuto Motors suspends sales of some car models Uzbekistan 12:40
Records of "black box" of crashed helicopter of State Border Service transferred to Azerbaijan - Prosecutor General's Office Society 12:29
Iranian FM to pay visit to Azerbaijan Politics 12:27
Reason for helicopter crash of Azerbaijan State Border Service named Society 12:21
Iran's Energy Exchange announces products to be on sale on Dec. 20 Oil&Gas 12:20
Turkmenistan building slew of manufacturing facilities Business 12:12
Uzbekistan's National News Agency joins Turkic.World media platform (PHOTO) Society 12:04
Azerbaijan – Georgia trade turnover expands Georgia 12:04
Georgia’s foreign trade turnover increases Georgia 12:04
Gas prices in Europe surpass $1,700 per 1,000 cubic meters as trading starts Europe 12:03
Amount of monthly pension for honorary titles increased in Azerbaijan - decree Politics 11:55
Iran sees increase in exports to ECO member states Business 11:50
Azerbaijani presidential pension for carers of invalids of 1st group and children with disabilities raised Politics 11:50
India role model for religious harmony in the world, says Dalai Lama Other News 11:48
Physical gas flows, nominations at TAP’s interconnections Oil&Gas 11:46
TAP’s technical forward capacity by Dec.26 Oil&Gas 11:42
Azerbaijan increasing allowance for women with more than five children Politics 11:42
USAID ready to expand partnership with Georgia Georgia 11:39
Georgia reveals TOP-5 goods in domestic export in 11M2021 Georgia 11:31
Jaishankar hosts Central Asian FMs to welcome dinner ahead of Dialogue tomorrow Other News 11:27
Dr. Al Jasser Chairs 10th Meeting of IsDB Institute Board of Trustees Arab World 11:25
IRENA reveals volume of investments required for EU renewable hydrogen Oil&Gas 11:25
Amount of social benefits increase in Azerbaijan - decree Politics 11:21
Iran discloses details of contract on equipping of cars with dual fuel Oil&Gas 11:17
Green hydrogen can achieve cost-competitiveness with fossil-based hydrogen Oil&Gas 11:10
Weekly review of key events in Azerbaijan's financial market Finance 11:10
Georgia releases COVID-19 data for December 20 Georgia 11:00
Turkmenistan, India discuss implementation of TAPI Oil&Gas 11:00
Iran to launch new refinery in Bandar Abbas city Oil&Gas 10:54
Iran allocates more investments to Capital Market Stability Fund Finance 10:49
All news