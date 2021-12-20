President Ilham Aliyev approves bilateral documents with Czech Republic, Estonia (UPDATE)

Title changed, details added (first version posted on 14:24)

December 20

Trend:

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev signed a decree approving the "Agreement on cooperation in the energy sector between the Azerbaijani Energy Ministry and the Ministry of Industry and Trade of the Czech Republic" on December 20, Trend reports.

According to the decree, the "Agreement on cooperation in the energy sector between the Azerbaijani Energy Ministry and the Ministry of Industry and Trade of the Czech Republic", signed on September 30, 2021, in Baku, was approved.

After the agreement entered into force, the Azerbaijani Energy Ministry was instructed to implement its provisions, while the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry was instructed to send a notification to the government of the Czech Republic on the implementation of domestic procedures for the document to enter into force.

A Memorandum of Understanding and Cooperation between the Ministry of Justice of Azerbaijan and the Ministry of Justice of Estonia was approved upon another presidential decree.

The Azerbaijani Ministry of Justice was instructed to implement the provisions of the Memorandum of Understanding after it enters into force.

The Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry was instructed to send a notification to the Estonian government on the implementation of the necessary domestic procedures for the Memorandum of Understanding to enter into force.