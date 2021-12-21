Zangazur corridor is beneficial for both Azerbaijan and Armenia – Russian professor

Politics 21 December 2021 09:10 (UTC+04:00)
Zangazur corridor is beneficial for both Azerbaijan and Armenia – Russian professor

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 21

By Sadraddin Aghjayev - Trend:

The Zangazur corridor is beneficial for both Azerbaijan and Armenia, Doctor of Economics, Professor, Head of the Master's program "Diplomacy" at St. Petersburg State University, member of the Valdai International Discussion Club Stanislav Tkachenko said during the international round table entitled "Russia-Azerbaijan in a new system of regional security and economic cooperation. Results of the year and prospects", Trend reports on Dec. 20.

“The Zangazur corridor requires the restoration and creation of a new railway,” Tkachenko said. “Russia is interested in this corridor. We think that this is a reliable way for trade with our partners.”

“Armenia cannot provide the political elite and the population with information about the feasibility of this project due to political weakness,” the professor said. “The Zangazur corridor will benefit a number of countries.”

Tkachenko thinks that the issues of delimitation and demarcation of borders, as well as the issue of the Zangazur corridor, can be resolved only through diplomatic means.

----

Follow the author on Twitter: agdzhaev

Tags:
Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news
Subscribe to Trend in Google News! Subscribe
Oil prices climb but worries over Omicron linger
Oil prices climb but worries over Omicron linger
Israel bans travel to U.S. over Omicron concerns
Israel bans travel to U.S. over Omicron concerns
Biontech, Pfizer to provide EU with extra 200 mln COVID doses
Biontech, Pfizer to provide EU with extra 200 mln COVID doses
Loading Bars
Day.Az Milli.Az Azernews.Az
Latest
Oil prices climb but worries over Omicron linger Oil&Gas 09:29
Azerbaijani parliament approves changes to agreements with Japan, KfW Politics 09:11
Zangazur corridor is beneficial for both Azerbaijan and Armenia – Russian professor Politics 09:10
Azerbaijani ombudsperson conducts fact-finding mission in cemeteries of liberated areas (PHOTO) Politics 09:08
Big filling station under construction in Azerbaijan’s Shusha - SOCAR Oil&Gas 09:07
Plastic recycling plant launched in Bishkek Kyrgyzstan 08:41
Foreign direct investments in Azerbaijan's economy reach $60B over past few years Economy 08:07
Afghanistan meet: India, Central Asian nations seek peace and stability Central Asia 07:22
Texas' Harris County records its first death linked to Omicron variant US 06:34
Further restrictions to prevent COVID-19 spread in Indigenous Australian communities World 05:55
UK's Johnson says 'we're looking at all kinds of things' to tackle Omicron Europe 05:16
Italy, Germany likely to bring positions closer over EU fiscal rules: Draghi Europe 04:34
"Must Find Ways To Help Afghans": Minister At India-Central Asia Dialogue World 03:57
Canada foreign minister tests positive for COVID-19, Quebec shuts bars, gyms World 03:17
Biden adviser Jake Sullivan to visit Israel, West Bank this week: White House US 02:38
Infosys, CSC join hands to upskill 6 crore rural citizens across India World 01:56
Queen Elizabeth II to skip Christmas trip amid omicron surge Europe 01:22
Turkey will no longer be dependent on imports: Erdogan Turkey 00:43
Europe, Int'l bodies should fulfill their obligations to refugees - Iran's Interior minister Politics 20 December 23:58
UNDP to help Uzbekistan engage youth in digital economy Uzbekistan 20 December 23:14
Ministry of Defense announces names of returned Azerbaijani servicemen Politics 20 December 22:39
Two Azerbaijani servicemen who wandered into Armenian territory return back Politics 20 December 22:02
Jan. - Nov. 2021: domestic exports in Georgia up 26.7% Georgia 20 December 21:37
Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan held a meeting with President of Pakistan Turkmenistan 20 December 21:01
New reality created by Azerbaijani President opens unique opportunity for all our countries - Trend news agency’s chief editor Politics 20 December 20:40
Azerbaijani, Russian experts discuss prospects for development of Baku-Moscow ties (PHOTO) Politics 20 December 20:28
Iran imposes new travel ban over Omicron coronavirus spread Tourism 20 December 20:00
Iran launches new shipping line to Kuwait Transport 20 December 19:42
Iran hints at developing national oil standards Oil&Gas 20 December 19:24
Uzbekistan sees increase in volume of foreign trade turnover Uzbekistan 20 December 17:57
Turkmengas issues tender to buy equipment Business 20 December 17:54
Kazakh oil company to purchase transformers via tender Tenders 20 December 17:53
International passenger transportation via Iranian airports soars Transport 20 December 17:47
Russia's IrAero granted permit for flights on Moscow-Fuzuli route Transport 20 December 17:44
Georgia names its top partners by imports Georgia 20 December 17:33
International flights via Iran’s airports skyrocket Transport 20 December 17:31
Iran’s Bahar Azadi gold coin price dropping Finance 20 December 17:30
Iran to start extraction from eleventh phase of South Pars gas field Oil&Gas 20 December 17:28
Israel bans travel to U.S. over Omicron concerns Israel 20 December 17:24
Biontech, Pfizer to provide EU with extra 200 mln COVID doses Europe 20 December 17:19
Azerbaijan, Russia - economic and political partners - MFA Politics 20 December 17:15
Kazakhstan's oil & gas company opens tender to buy pumps Tenders 20 December 17:10
Period of low-cost oil extraction in Iran over – CEO of NIOC Oil&Gas 20 December 17:05
Georgia’s exports of persimmons slightly increase Georgia 20 December 17:04
Zangazur corridor opens up opportunities for Eurasian, co-op between regional organizations - head of CBC TV Politics 20 December 17:00
Turkmenistan discloses export transactions via local commodity exchange Business 20 December 16:53
Uzbek Statistics Committee publishes imports by types of goods and services for 11M2021 Uzbekistan 20 December 16:51
World Bank, Georgia develop human capital reform program Georgia 20 December 16:49
Putin, Modi express intent to further develop Russia-India strategic partnership Russia 20 December 16:45
Azerbaijan shares data on number of vaccinated citizens Society 20 December 16:43
Azerbaijan confirms 577 more COVID-19 cases, 672 recoveries Society 20 December 16:38
New cooperation format created after liberation of Azerbaijani lands - MP Politics 20 December 16:34
Turkmen energy company announces tender purchase of technological, drilling equipment Business 20 December 16:20
Azerbaijan opens first gas station on Goris-Gafan road (PHOTO) Azerbaijan 20 December 16:11
Uzbek Uz-Kor Gas Chemical JSC opens tender for purchase of thyristor power regulator Tenders 20 December 16:05
Azerbaijan creates Karabakh, East Zangazur regional education departments Society 20 December 16:00
Turkish FM talks about meeting of Turkish, Armenian special reps Politics 20 December 15:57
Iran reveals COVID-19 data for December 20 Society 20 December 15:56
Azerbaijani Prosecutor General's Office discloses flight recorder parameters of crashed helicopter (PHOTO) Society 20 December 15:55
Turkmen company to purchase chemical products Business 20 December 15:53
DRDO conducts flight demonstration of controlled aerial delivery system Other News 20 December 15:48
Illiteracy a big challenge for nation, leadership: Indian VP Other News 20 December 15:46
Georgia shares TOP-5 trading partners by exports Georgia 20 December 15:44
Protocol to set up trilateral committee on customs issues between Azerbaijan, Georgia, Turkey approved Politics 20 December 15:34
Kazakhstan boosts its trade with countries of EU Finance 20 December 15:33
Azerbaijan commissions Eyvazli checkpoint on border with Armenia (PHOTO) Politics 20 December 15:33
Russia increases apple imports from Georgia Georgia 20 December 15:32
Azerbaijan supports elimination of consequences of humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan as result of joint efforts - MFA Politics 20 December 15:22
Iranians losing money by investing in stock exchange, gov't needs to act, says MP Business 20 December 15:01
Georgia discloses producer price index for industrial goods Georgia 20 December 15:00
Global coal trade to remain stable by 2024 – IEA Oil&Gas 20 December 14:52
Azerbaijani currency rates for December 20 Finance 20 December 14:48
Weekly review of Azerbaijani oil prices Oil&Gas 20 December 14:42
Kazakhstan unveils value of vehicles insurance over 11M2021 Kazakhstan 20 December 14:41
Iran could increase oil-gas extraction with use of potential of start-ups Oil&Gas 20 December 14:36
Iran`s govt to form Digital Economy Committee, new minister says Finance 20 December 14:35
Iran home appliance production harmed by official pricing Business 20 December 14:28
Azerbaijan increasing scholarships for bachelors, masters, doctoral students Politics 20 December 14:26
Georgia shares data on top imported goods from Azerbaijan Georgia 20 December 14:24
President Ilham Aliyev approves bilateral documents with Czech Republic, Estonia Politics 20 December 14:24
World leaders spoken about President Ilham Aliyev - Jubilee film on AzTV (VIDEO) Politics 20 December 14:18
EBRD allocates loan to Uzbek pharmaceutical company for stimulating local production Uzbekistan 20 December 14:18
Pakistan shows interest in completing energy projects with Turkmenistan Oil&Gas 20 December 14:18
Iran’s NIGC implements plan on gas saving Oil&Gas 20 December 14:17
IRICA shares data on Iran’s imports from ECO member states Business 20 December 14:14
Iran creates new group to accelerate foreign trade Business 20 December 13:58
Iran's electricity, power equipment exports facing challenges Oil&Gas 20 December 13:53
Decline of Turkish Lira threatens Iran's exports Business 20 December 13:43
Have told US, Russia and France that will make defence systems in India: Rajnath Singh Other News 20 December 13:42
Azerbaijani Prosecutor General's Office talks favorable wind speed for flight Society 20 December 13:39
No malfunction in helicopter 25 seconds before crash - Head of Azerbaijani investigation group Society 20 December 13:38
Iran's steel production declines due to gas, power outages Oil&Gas 20 December 13:38
Nar and NETTY awarded the best internet projects of the year (PHOTO) Other News 20 December 13:36
Azercell CEO: “Our major goal is to facilitate connectivity to smart ecosystem” Other News 20 December 13:34
Overall index of Tehran Stock Exchange drops Finance 20 December 13:11
Bulgaria to do everything possible to buy entire agreed amount of Azerbaijani gas – PM Oil&Gas 20 December 13:09
Azerbaijani Prosecutor General's Office talks about helicopter crash survivors Society 20 December 12:53
Georgia sees positive dynamics in trade turnover, remittances – TBC Capital Georgia 20 December 12:50
Iran, US had no direct talks in Vienna - MFA Politics 20 December 12:49
Uzbekistan’s UzAuto Motors suspends sales of some car models Uzbekistan 20 December 12:40
All news