"Iron Fist" of President Ilham Aliyev not only restored historical justice, but also forms new stage in dev't of entire region - Secretary of Azerbaijan's Security Council (UPDATE)

The "Iron Fist" of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev not only restored historical justice but also forms a new stage in the development of the entire region, Colonel-General Ramil Usubov, Secretary of the Security Council of Azerbaijan, said in his interview to "Azerbaijan" newspaper, Trend reports on December 21.

According to Usubov, the historic victory achieved by Azerbaijan in the 44-day second Karabakh war (from late Sept. to early Nov. 2020) in the event regarding which there are no differing opinions among the country's citizens, regardless of their social status, political views, national and religious affiliation.

He noted that the settlement of the conflict, which lasted for two centuries, under the leadership of the victorious Supreme Commander-in-Chief Ilham Aliyev, the triumph of truth and justice is a special historic event that will be honored with great pride in the history of Azerbaijan as an important factor of statehood, a source of pride for our people.

"From this point of view, I, and probably all of our citizens, perceive 2021 precisely as a part, a continuation of the victory period. This victory, authors of which were our Armed Forces and the people under the leadership of the victorious Supreme Commander-in-Chief Ilham Aliyev, demonstrated growth of the power and development of Azerbaijan over the years of independence," he said.