Azerbaijan approves Charter of Agency for Development of Economic Zones upon presidential order
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 21
Trend:
President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev signed an order "On ensuring the activity of the Agency for Development of Economic Zones under the Ministry of Economy of the Republic of Azerbaijan", Trend reports.
Will be updated
