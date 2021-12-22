Azerbaijan approves "Agreement on co-op in field of archival affairs" with Hungary - decree

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 22

Trend:

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev signed a decree on the approval of the "Agreement on cooperation in the field of archival affairs" between the National Archive Department of Azerbaijan and the National Archives of Hungary, Trend reports.

The "Agreement on cooperation in the field of archiving" between the National Archive Department of Azerbaijan and National Archives of Hungary, signed on September 22, 2021, in New York, was approved upon the decree.

After the agreement, specified in the first part of this decree, enters into force, the National Archive Department of Azerbaijan will implement its provisions.

The Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry will send a notification to the Hungarian side on the implementation of the necessary domestic procedures for the agreement to enter into force.