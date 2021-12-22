President Ilham Aliyev receives Iranian FM
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 22
Trend:
President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev received a delegation led by Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian, Trend reports.
Will be updated
Subscribe to Trend in Google News! Subscribe
New transport corridor to expand economic relations of Azerbaijan, Iran, Georgia – Consulate General
Latest
Josep Borrell greatly welcomes exchange of statements between leaders of Azerbaijan, Armenia in Brussels
New transport corridor to expand economic relations of Azerbaijan, Iran, Georgia – Consulate General
Turkey to support Azerbaijan in implementation of "Green Energy Concept" in liberated areas - minister
Azerbaijan - one of key beneficiaries of high gas prices, increased demand in European region -Gazprombank