Iran intends to develop cooperation in restoring liberated territories of Azerbaijan - minister

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 22

Trend:

Iran intends to develop cooperation with Azerbaijan in the transit, transport spheres, in the restoration of the liberated territories and other spheres, Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian, who is on a visit to Baku, said at a joint press conference with Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov, Trend reports.

According to him, the development of cooperation in the field of railway transport is in the center of attention.

"One of the areas of cooperation between Iran and Azerbaijan is regional cooperation. We support tripartite and quadripartite platforms. We consider it important to pay attention to these formats. Countries in the region will resolve misunderstandings through joint dialogue and take big steps towards sustainable development," he said.