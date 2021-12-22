Iran supports Azerbaijan's historic victory in second Karabakh War - minister

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 22

By Elchin Mehdiyev - Trend:

Relations between Iran and Azerbaijan are based on the principle of inviolability of borders and territorial integrity. Both during the occupation of Azerbaijani territories by Armenia and during the 44-day Patriotic War, Iran supported the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan. Iran supported the historic victory of Azerbaijan in the Patriotic War, and Azerbaijan appreciates thiss, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov said at a joint press conference with Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian, who is on a visit to Baku, Trend reports.

Minister noted that while the occupation of Azerbaijani territories by Armenia posed a threat to regional security, the liberation of its territories by Azerbaijan creates new opportunities for development and economic growth in the region.

"132 kilometers of the border between Iran and Azerbaijan were under Armenian occupation for many years. The liberation of these territories by Azerbaijan creates new opportunities for the development of relations between Iran and Azerbaijan. We believe that in the near future we will see the existing prospects," he said.

Minister noted that one of the new positive factors associated with the end of the occupation is the "3+3" cooperation platform.

"Iran was one of the first countries to support this format. After the Presidents of Turkey and Azerbaijan made a statement on this format of cooperation, Iran and Russia became the first countries to support this format. This is an important platform that makes a positive contribution to the development of the region," he added.