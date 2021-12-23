Azerbaijan, Bosnia and Herzegovina to co-op in mine clearance – ANAMA (UPDATE)

Details added (first version posted on 14:12)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 23

Trend:

The Azerbaijan National Agency for Mine Action (ANAMA) and the corresponding structure of Bosnia and Herzegovina have established ties and will cooperate in mine clearance, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov said at a joint press conference with Foreign Minister of Bosnia and Herzegovina Bisera Turković, Trend reports on Dec. 23.

Bayramov said that before and during the war, Bosnia and Herzegovina unequivocally supported Azerbaijan’s position, based on international law.

“I thank the minister for this support,” the Azerbaijani minister said. “I informed my colleague about the current situation, the steps that Azerbaijan is taking in the post-Karabakh conflict period, the recent meetings held in Sochi and Brussels, their results.”

Bayramov said that Bosnia and Herzegovina have experienced the pain of the war and understands Azerbaijan.

“Bosnia and Herzegovina’s parliament adopted a resolution on Khojaly genocide, resolutely condemning it,” the Azerbaijani minister emphasized.