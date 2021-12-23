Gratifying that Karabakh region turned from battlefield into territory of restoration - Bosnian FM (UPDATE)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 23
By Elchin Mehdiyev - Trend:
It is gratifying that Azerbaijan’s Karabakh region has turned from a battlefield into a territory of big construction and restoration, Foreign Minister of Bosnia and Herzegovina Bisera Turković said at a joint press conference with Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov, Trend reports on Dec. 23.
“Bosnia and Herzegovina supports Azerbaijan’s territorial integrity and sovereignty and the parliament adopted a corresponding resolution,” Turkovic said.
Turković added that Azerbaijan also supports the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Bosnia and Herzegovina.
