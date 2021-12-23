Subscribe to Trend in Google News! Subscribe
Population of 146 million insufficient for Russia — Putin
Population of 146 million insufficient for Russia — Putin
Russia records 25,667 new daily coronavirus cases
Russia records 25,667 new daily coronavirus cases
Reverse gas supplies from Germany to Poland via Yamal-Europe continue for third day
Reverse gas supplies from Germany to Poland via Yamal-Europe continue for third day
Loading Bars
Day.Az Milli.Az Azernews.Az
Latest
Iran seeks to increase fruit export to neighbor countries Business 16:19
Georgia names main goods exported to Russia Georgia 16:13
Iran showcasing latest achievements of agricultural sector at Urmia expo Business 16:07
Japanese companies interested to expand co-op with Iran in waste management Business 16:02
Potato harvest completed in Turkmenistan's Lebap region Business 15:57
President of Moldova congratulates President Ilham Aliyev Politics 15:53
Turkmenistan sees increase in exports to Belarus Business 15:53
TBC Capital shares macroeconomic forecast in Georgia for 2022 Georgia 15:46
Vaccine booster dose requirement to be based on scientific decisions: Indian official Other News 15:44
Volume of small and medium-sized businesses in Uzbekistan grows Uzbekistan 15:40
Uzbekistan’s UzAuto Trailer LLC opens tender for assembly of gas equipment Uzbekistan 15:35
TURKSOY Secretary General congratulates President Ilham Aliyev Politics 15:28
Bosnia and Herzegovina is grateful to Azerbaijan for support in fight against COVID-19 - FM Politics 15:26
India hands over 10 lakh vaccine doses to Myanmar Other News 15:23
'India is one of Starbucks' top 5 fastest-growing markets' Other News 15:21
Tajikistan gets access to seaports of Southeast Asia Tajikistan 15:16
Kyrgyzstan, India ready to further strengthen military cooperation Kyrgyzstan 15:13
Kazakhstan boosts transportation of goods via pipelines Transport 15:06
Georgia’s imports of petroleum and petroleum oils from Turkey triple Georgia 14:59
Georgia’s exports to Uzbekistan up Georgia 14:58
Banks need additional $70 bn to back $5- trn GDP: SBI's Dinesh Khara Other News 14:47
Iran reveals COVID-19 data for December 23 Society 14:45
Iranian government distributing rice, sugar, edible oil to regulate market Business 14:42
Iran's Navy pins high hopes on local knowledge-based companies - commander Transport 14:36
Patriarch Kirill of Moscow congratulates President Ilham Aliyev Politics 14:34
Population of 146 million insufficient for Russia — Putin Russia 14:31
Iran faces decline in demand for domestic clothes Business 14:29
Azerbaijan names oil exports value to Croatia Oil&Gas 14:27
Turkey discloses volume of cargo shipment via Ambarli port in 11M2021 Turkey 14:23
Iran’s Bahar Azadi gold coin price continues to rise Finance 14:18
Iran's Energy Exchange announces products to be on sale on December 25 Oil&Gas 14:14
Azerbaijan, Bosnia and Herzegovina to co-op in mine clearance – ANAMA Politics 14:12
Iran shares data on monthly sales of goods at Mercantile Exchange Business 14:09
Turkey discloses cargo traffic via local Ambarli port for 11M2021 Turkey 14:08
Azerbaijan's measures against COVID-19 led to economic growth in 2021 - minister Economy 14:05
Azerbaijani parliament to consider abolition of visa regime with Qatar Politics 14:02
Gratifying that Karabakh region turned from battlefield into territory of restoration - Bosnian FM Politics 14:01
New agreements to be signed between Azerbaijan, Bosnia and Herzegovina - FM Politics 14:01
Iran, Sri Lanka agree on oil-for-tea deal Business 14:00
Bullish risk through sharp upward gas price movements unlikely Oil&Gas 13:57
Iran allows exports of 50,000 livestock Business 13:47
Azerbaijan names crude oil exports volume to Portugal Oil&Gas 13:47
India should emerge world leader in post-COVID global order, says PM Modi Other News 13:44
Mutual opening of Azerbaijani, Bosnia and Herzegovina’s embassies to contribute to development of ties Politics 13:43
Iran proposes to establish joint Iran-Sri Lanka Chamber of Commerce Business 13:40
Azerbaijani State Migration Service to attract utilities services tender Tenders 13:40
Bosnia and Herzegovina ready to support ongoing work in Azerbaijan’s Karabakh – FM Politics 13:37
SecGen of Shanghai Cooperation Organisation congratulates President Ilham Aliyev Politics 13:31
Executive Secretary of CIS sends congratulatory letter to President Ilham Aliyev Politics 13:30
AstraZeneca vaccine booster works against Omicron, Oxford lab study finds Europe 13:26
Baghdad Amreyev congratulates President Ilham Aliyev Politics 13:26
Embassy of Bosnia and Herzegovina to open in Azerbaijan soon – FM Politics 13:25
Russia records 25,667 new daily coronavirus cases Russia 13:19
SOCAR Georgia Gas sees increase in number of subscribers Oil&Gas 13:14
Saipem focusing on onshore, offshore hydrogen production technologies Oil&Gas 12:51
Large part of future carbon dioxide storage to be offshore – Saipem Oil&Gas 12:46
Uzbekistan to provide loans to young entrepreneurs Uzbekistan 12:45
Uzbekistan to sell state share in Hyatt Regency Tashkent hotel Uzbekistan 12:37
FMs of Azerbaijan, Bosnia and Herzegovina hold expanded meeting Politics 12:31
Georgian Water and Power LLC announces tender on water supply, external works Tenders 12:30
Afghanistan: India backs UNSC resolution to grant exemption from sanctions for humanitarian assistance Other News 12:28
Enagas to take part in new green hydrogen terminal dev’t project Oil&Gas 12:25
Azerbaijani oil exports to India exceed 1M tons Economy 12:25
Offshore wind projects getting lower revenues Oil&Gas 12:18
Co-Chairs and Members of Board of Trustees of Nizami Ganjavi International Center send congratulatory letter to President Ilham Aliyev Politics 12:18
Azerbaijani oil prices up Oil&Gas 12:16
Reverse gas supplies from Germany to Poland via Yamal-Europe continue for third day Europe 12:15
Azerbaijan names crude oil exports volume to Germany Economy 12:13
Azerbaijan unveils crude oil exports volume to Israel over 11M2021 Oil&Gas 12:12
Georgian Parliament approves ADB’s COVID-19 loans Georgia 12:11
PM of Georgia congratulates President Ilham Aliyev Politics 12:08
Zim line switches to new Haifa Bayport Israel 12:07
President of Uzbekistan congratulates President Ilham Aliyev Politics 12:05
President of Tajikistan sends congratulatory letter to President Ilham Aliyev Politics 12:02
Photo exhibition dedicated to 880th anniversary of Ganjavi held in Pakistan and Indonesia (PHOTO) Society 12:00
Kazakh gas supply company opens tender for cellular communications provision Tenders 11:59
Iran boosts raw steel exports Business 11:56
Turkmen corporation to purchase chemical products via tender Business 11:56
President Ilham Aliyev's victorious leadership is source of pride for all Azerbaijanis Politics 11:52
Azerbaijan unveils crude oil exports volume to Spain over 11M2021 Oil&Gas 11:52
First President of Kazakhstan sends congratulatory letter to President Ilham Aliyev Politics 11:50
Azerbaijan discloses turnover with its TOP-5 trade partners Economy 11:49
President of Turkmenistan congratulates President Ilham Aliyev Politics 11:48
Chinese President congratulates President Ilham Aliyev Politics 11:38
President of Belarus sends congratulatory letter to President Ilham Aliyev Politics 11:37
UK car plants have worst November since 1984 Europe 11:24
Georgia releases COVID-19 data for December 23 Georgia 11:22
President Ilham Aliyev receives deputy chairperson of Council of Ministers and Foreign Minister of Bosnia and Herzegovina (PHOTO/VIDEO) Politics 11:21
Uzbekistan and Iran to expand economic cooperation Uzbekistan 11:19
Turkmengas issues tender to buy metal products Business 11:18
Iran sees increase in inflation rate Finance 11:14
SOCAR Georgia Gas announces tender on gas station repair works Tenders 11:14
Azerbaijan unveils its oil exports volume to Italy Oil&Gas 11:12
Azerbaijani currency rates for December 23 Finance 11:06
Azerbaijani army is among 40 most powerful and efficient armies in world – PM Politics 11:02
Eurowings to launch regular flights to Georgia Georgia 11:00
VP of Heydar Aliyev Foundation Leyla Aliyeva attends opening of solo exhibition "Gratitude" by Brazilian street artist Nina Pandolfo (PHOTO/VIDEO) Politics 10:56
Azerbaijan's foreign exchange reserves exceed $53 billion - PM Economy 10:51
Inaccuracy of minefield maps given by Armenia delays restoration process in Karabakh and Eastern Zangazur – Azerbaijani PM Politics 10:48
Turkmen refinery shares data on exports Oil&Gas 10:45
All news