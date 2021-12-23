President of Moldova congratulates President Ilham Aliyev
BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 23
Trend:
President of Moldova Maia Sandu has sent a congratulatory letter to President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev on occasion of his birthday, Trend reports.
Will be updated
