Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev approves law on subsistence minimum for 2022

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 23

Trend:

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev approved the law "On the limit of the subsistence minimum for 2022" on Dec. 23, Trend reports.

According to the law, the size of the subsistence minimum for the main socio-demographic groups of the population is set at 210 manats, for the able-bodied population - 220 manats, for pensioners - 176 manats, for children - 193 manats.

The law will come into force on January 1, 2022.