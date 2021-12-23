Video clip from AzTV about Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev's activity
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 23
Trend:
Azerbaijan Television has made an interesting video clip on the occasion of the 60th jubilee of President, Victorious Supreme Commander-in-Chief Ilham Aliyev.
Representatives of various professions are seen in the video clip.
It is noteworthy that those people are real professionals of their jobs.
At the end of the video, the painstaking and irreplaceable service of President, Supreme Commander-in-Chief Ilham Aliyev, the holder of the most difficult position, is highlighted: "His job is more complicated, because the fate of the people and the state is in his hands. The most worthy holder of the most difficult position: President Ilham Aliyev."
