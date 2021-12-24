Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan phones Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev

Politics 24 December 2021 15:31 (UTC+04:00)
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan phones Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 24

Trend:

On December 24, President of the Republic of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdogan made a phone call to President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev.

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan congratulated President Ilham Aliyev on his birthday anniversary, and wished him new successes in his activities for the prosperity and development of Azerbaijan and the best of health.

President Ilham Aliyev thanked the Turkish President for the attention and congratulations.

Noting that friendly and brotherly relations between Azerbaijan and Turkey are steadily developing in all areas, the heads of state expressed confidence that the bilateral cooperation would continue to expand and strengthen.

During the phone conversation, the sides discussed prospects for development of the bilateral ties.

