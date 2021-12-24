No one will be able to stop us if we see threat, even from abroad - President Ilham Aliyev
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 24
Trend:
No one will be able to stop us if we see a threat, even from abroad, President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said, speaking on December 24 at the opening of a new military unit in Hadrut, Trend reports
Will be updated
