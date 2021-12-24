I repeatedly said that Azerbaijani people never to reconcile with occupation - President Ilham Aliyev
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 24
Trend:
I have repeatedly said that the Azerbaijani people will never reconcile with the occupation, President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said on Dec. 24 at the opening ceremony of a new military unit in Hadrut settlement, Trend reports.
Will be updated
