Turkish FM Mevlut Cavusoglu congratulates President Ilham Aliyev (PHOTO)

Politics 24 December 2021 18:37 (UTC+04:00)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 24

Trend:

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu congratulated President of Azerbaijan, victorious Supreme Commander of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces Ilham Aliyev on his birthday, Trend reports on Dec. 24 referring to Cavusoglu’s message posted on Twitter.

“I congratulate President of fraternal Azerbaijan and victorious Supreme Commander of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces Ilham Aliyev,” Cavusoglu tweeted. “Happy birthday!”

