Azerbaijani President’s special rep talks work related to 'great return' of people to Karabakh region

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 24

Trend:

The number of former internally displaced people, provided with housing, as well as those who live in temporary settlements, has been determined, Emin Huseynov, special representative of the President of Azerbaijan in the liberated territories (except for Shusha district), included in the Karabakh economic region, told reporters at an event entitled "President: Continue to win, believe in victory", Trend reports on Dec. 24.

Huseynov said that all this will be taken into account for each settlement during the process of the 'great return' of people to Karabakh region.

"In this regard, a special working group is working,” he added. “It considers economic, social and legal issues related to the 'great return'.