Distribution of liberated lands between two economic regions important – President Ilham Aliyev’s special rep

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 24

By Chingiz Safarli - Trend:

The distribution of the Azerbaijani lands liberated from the Armenian occupation between the two economic regions is an important factor, Emin Huseynov, special representative of the President of Azerbaijan in the liberated territories (except for Shusha district), included in the Karabakh economic region, said at an event entitled "President: Continue to win, believe in victory", Trend reports on Dec. 24.

“Given the comparative advantages of the administrative regions included in these economic regions, traditional spheres of economic activity, minerals, climate, we see that each region has the potential to unite around a single cluster,” Huseynov added.

The special representative said that this means that these economic regions will be highly competitive for the development of production processes in the future.

“This competitiveness can be implemented both in the domestic and foreign markets due to the low cost and production costs,” special representative said.

Huseynov added that there are four cluster centers in the region.

“This is an industrial cluster in Aghdam, logistics, trade and transit center in Jabrayil, cultural and tourism center in Shusha, mining and tourism center in Kalbajar,” special representative said.

“One industrial park has been created in each economic region to realize the potential,” special representative said. “These are the Aghdam industrial park and the Araz valley economic zone.”

“The work is underway in industrial parks to create jobs,” Huseynov said. “Residents have already started construction of plants in the Aghdam Industrial Park.”