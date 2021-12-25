President of Vietnam congratulates President Ilham Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 25

Trend:

Nguyen Xuan Phuc, President of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam has sent a congratulatory letter to President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev on occasion of his birthday, Trend reports.

“Your Excellency,

I would like to extend to you my sincere congratulations on the occasion of your 60th birthday. Expressing you my best regards, I wish you good health, happiness and success in your high state position.

Taking this opportunity, I wish further development and prosperity to Azerbaijan, as well as strengthening its positions in the international arena.

I am confident that the traditionally friendly relations between Vietnam and Azerbaijan will continue to develop,” the letter said.