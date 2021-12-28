President of Azerbaijan attending informal dinner of CIS heads of states in St.Petersourg
BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 28
Trend:
Saint Petersburg is hosting an informal dinner of the CIS Heads of State.
President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev is attending the dinner.
