VP of Azerbaijan's Heydar Aliyev Foundation Leyla Aliyeva attends opening of largest, cutting-edge Veterinary Clinic in South Caucasus (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 29

Trend:

Vice-President of Azerbaijan's Heydar Aliyev Foundation, founder and head of the IDEA Public Association Leyla Aliyeva took part in the opening of the Veterinary Clinic in the Nizami district of Baku, Trend reports.

The clinic is the first in the South Caucasus both in terms of territory and provision with modern equipment.

The Veterinary Clinic at the Research Institute of Veterinary Medicine under the Ministry of Agriculture was built in accordance with modern standards.

During the familiarization, the Minister of Agriculture Inam Karimov said that in the clinic located on the territory of the institute and covering an area of ​​1000 square meters, along with domestic animals, examination and treatment of agricultural livestock will be carried out.

For the first time in the South Caucasus, such a large veterinary clinic equipped with modern equipment is being commissioned.

The Veterinary Clinic will employ up to 20 personnel, including private veterinarians, paramedics, and laboratory assistants. The clinic will operate a reception center, a quarantine room, a hospital, therapeutic, toxicological, dermatological, ophthalmological, surgical departments, ultrasound and X-ray rooms, a biochemical laboratory, as well as providing services through a first aid car.

On April 22, 2020, the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev signed a decree "On some measures to improve services in the veterinary field." In connection with the implementation of the decree, institutional changes were introduced in the veterinary field. So, the further activities of specialists of local veterinary posts, providing veterinary services on the basis of state order, while remaining on a contractual basis, will be replaced by a transition to a private veterinary service.

Leyla Aliyeva, Vice President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, founder and head of the IDEA Public Association, observed the surgical operation performed on a cat.

In the Veterinary Clinic provided with modern equipment, where function a Bio-Safety Research Diagnostic Laboratories of the second and third levels, the production department of diagnostics and serum, veterinarians who passed to a private service will be able to improve their knowledge and skills, take advantage of modern innovations in medical-prophylaxis field.

Besides, the clinic will create conditions for further improvement of knowledge and skills of young personnel - graduates of the Faculty of Veterinary Medicine and Zoo-Engineering of the Azerbaijan State Agrarian University.

After getting acquainted with the Veterinary Clinic, a memorable photo was taken.