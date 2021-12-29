Azerbaijan signs 27 international treaties from early 2021 - MFA (UPDATE)

Details added: first version posted on 12:40

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 29

By Elchin Mehdiyev - Trend:

Azerbaijan has signed 27 international treaties since early 2021, the country's Foreign Ministry said in its information bulletin for the outgoing year, Trend reports on Dec. 29.

According to the bulletin, during the year, along with neighboring countries, agreements were signed with Ukraine, Belarus, Estonia, Bulgaria, Serbia, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Croatia, Hungary, Pakistan, Mongolia, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Indonesia and Spain.

“Besides, in 2021, the embassies of Azerbaijan were established in Bosnia and Herzegovina and under the Holy See [in Vatican]," added the bulletin.