Azerbaijan's MoD talks new commissioned military infrastructure

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 29

By Samir Ali – Trend:

About 400 new objects of military infrastructure for various purposes have been commissioned in the military units of the Ministry of Defense, deputy chief of the press service of the Ministry of Defense Lieutenant Colonel Anar Eyvazov said at a press conference, Trend reports.

According to Eyvazov, at present, all formations and units of the Azerbaijani army are fully equipped with ammunition.

"Construction of a number of facilities continues," he added.