Azerbaijan cleared over 13,000-hectare-area of mines, unexploded ordnance in liberated lands in 2021 - MoD
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 29
Trend:
An area stretching more than 13,000 hectares has been cleared of mines and unexploded ordnance in 2021 in the Azerbaijani lands liberated from the Armenian occupation, Deputy Chief of the Press-Service of the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry, Lieutenant Colonel Anar Eyvazov said at a press conference on Dec. 29, Trend reports.
“The work is underway in the Azerbaijani liberated lands to accelerate the mine clearance process and strengthen the security measures,” Eyvazov said.
Will be updated
