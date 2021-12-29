Azerbaijan cleared over 13,000-hectare-area of mines, unexploded ordnance in liberated lands in 2021 - MoD

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 29

Trend:

An area stretching more than 13,000 hectares has been cleared of mines and unexploded ordnance in 2021 in the Azerbaijani lands liberated from the Armenian occupation, Deputy Chief of the Press-Service of the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry, Lieutenant Colonel Anar Eyvazov said at a press conference on Dec. 29, Trend reports.

“The work is underway in the Azerbaijani liberated lands to accelerate the mine clearance process and strengthen the security measures,” Eyvazov said.

