Azerbaijan adapts training program of Higher Military Academy to programs of Turkish military schools – MoD (UPDATE)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 29

By Samir Ali - Trend:

The training program of the Azerbaijan Higher Military Academy has been adapted to the programs of the Turkish military schools, Deputy Chief of the Press-Service of the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry, Lieutenant Colonel Anar Eyvazov said at a press-conference on Dec. 29, Trend reports.

“The special attention in organizing and conducting combat training is paid to the improvement of the capabilities of troops in accordance with their combat missions, as well as coordination of interaction and joint actions, the process of raising the professional level of commanders and staff officers,” Lieutenant Colonel said.

Eyvazov said that up to 900 command and staff, tactical, special and tactical and simulation exercises were conducted with the units of the ground forces, air forces, naval forces, special forces and the Separate Combined Arms Army of Nakhchivan by using the high technologies in the Azerbaijani army during 2021.

He stressed that the servicemen took part in international competitions in Russia, Kazakhstan and Iran, as well as in a number of various international exercises in Turkey, Pakistan and Georgia.

“Special attention in the field of military education is paid to the process of organizing educational and scientific activity in special educational institutions and at the military medical faculty of the Azerbaijan Medical University, improvement of teaching aids and programs, as well as coordination of the educational process,” Eyvazov said.

“Various scientific titles in the field of science "National security and military sciences" were assigned to ten people,” he added. “The training program for military specialists at the Azerbaijan Higher Military Academy named after Heydar Aliyev has been adapted to the programs which are used in the military schools of the Turkish National Defense University.”

Eyvazov also said that leadership of the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry organized 10 visits to the foreign countries during the year.

“Participation of personnel in 27 international courses in Azerbaijan and 178 outside the country was ensured,” he said.

Eyvazov said that 522 international events were held in foreign countries and Azerbaijan within the bilateral cooperation plans and the partnership program for peace with NATO.

“The participation of the peacekeeping contingent of the Azerbaijani army in the NATO-led Resolute Support mission in Afghanistan was completed in August 2021,” Eyvazov said.

Eyvazov said that it is also planned to conduct training and exercises with the representatives of a number of countries in the field of international military cooperation in 2022.

“The Azerbaijani servicemen are expected to participate in bilateral exercises with Turkey within NATO programs, as well as in the International Army Games,” Eyvazov added.