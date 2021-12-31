Azerbaijani servicemen complete commando training course in Turkey (PHOTO)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 31
Trend:
Closing ceremony of commando training courses for Azerbaijani military personnel was held in Turkey, Trend reports citing Turkish Ministry of National Defense.
The ministry said that the graduation ceremony for 360 Azerbaijani servicemen who passed the "Basic Commando Training Course" was held at the Command of the Mountain Headquarters School and Training Center in the Egirdir region of Isparta province.
