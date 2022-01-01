Whole world accepts results of second Karabakh war - President Ilham Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 1

Trend:

The whole world accepts the results of the second Karabakh war, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said addressing the people of Azerbaijan on the occasion of the Day of Solidarity of World Azerbaijanis and the New Year, Trend reports.

“I think that the post-war processes have once again proved to the whole world that we are right. This is very important. Because baseless accusations were voiced against us during the second Karabakh war. None of those unfounded allegations have been substantiated, and the post-war period has shown this again. Therefore, I think that accepting the realities of the war, the post-war realities, can be viewed as a very important event from a political point of view,” the head of state said.

“As for our activities in the international arena, I must say that our relations with neighboring countries have developed successfully. These relations are traditionally based on friendship and cooperation. The Shusha Declaration signed with Turkey this year officially raises Turkish-Azerbaijani relations to the level of an alliance, although in fact it was already an allied relationship. However, it has already been officially confirmed and, of course, the signing of this declaration in Shusha had a special meaning,” President Ilham Aliyev said.

“Our relations with Russia are developing successfully. I am confident that in the forthcoming period, our relations with Russia will be officially raised to a higher level,” Azerbaijani president said.

“Friendly and partnership relations have been further developed during regular contacts and exchanges of views with other neighbors, Iran and Georgia. A platform for multilateral cooperation is already being formed in the region, and, of course, this is in our interests,” Azerbaijani president said.

“Speaking of neighbors, of course, I never included Armenia in this category of countries. I still do not include it today. But I do hope that one day neighborly relations with Armenia will be established. In any case, by accepting the results of the second Karabakh war, Armenia can also increase its role in the regional framework. The meetings held in Sochi and Brussels in November and December are at least encouraging, and I hope that the agreements reached at these meetings will be reflected in real life in 2022,” the head of state said.