Azerbaijan finds abandoned weapons, ammunition in liberated Shusha

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 11

By Samir Ali - Trend:

Weapons and munitions abandoned by Armenian armed forces were found in Azerbaijan’s Shusha city [liberated from the Armenian occupation during the 2020 second Karabakh war], Barda district group of the Azerbaijani Interior Ministry’s press service told Trend.

The police officers of the Shusha district, State Security Service and Mine Action Agency employees found six anti-tank missile systems, five grenade launchers, one machine gun, eight grenades, 110 shells of various types, three clips for the automatic rifle, 2,712 cartridges of various calibers, and other munitions.