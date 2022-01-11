Azerbaijan finds abandoned weapons, ammunition in liberated Shusha
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 11
By Samir Ali - Trend:
Weapons and munitions abandoned by Armenian armed forces were found in Azerbaijan’s Shusha city [liberated from the Armenian occupation during the 2020 second Karabakh war], Barda district group of the Azerbaijani Interior Ministry’s press service told Trend.
The police officers of the Shusha district, State Security Service and Mine Action Agency employees found six anti-tank missile systems, five grenade launchers, one machine gun, eight grenades, 110 shells of various types, three clips for the automatic rifle, 2,712 cartridges of various calibers, and other munitions.
