Organization of Turkic States reaffirms strong support for Kazakhstan
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 11
Trend:
Organization of Turkic States adopted a statement reaffirming its strong support for Kazakhstan following extraordinary meeting of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the member and observer countries of the organization, Trend reports.
Will be updated
