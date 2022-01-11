Situation in Kalbajar direction of Azerbaijani-Armenian border escalated - MoD

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 11

Trend:

As a result of the provocation committed by the armed forces of Armenia on January 11 at noon, the situation on the Azerbaijan-Armenia border in the direction of the Kalbajar region aggravated, Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan told Trend.

“Units of the Azerbaijani army are carrying out adequate retaliatory measures to suppress the activity of the opposite side in this direction without any use of aviation or artillery. At present, the operational situation is under the control of our units,” the ministry said in a statement.