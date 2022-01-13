Armenian citizen who got lost and crossed territory of Azerbaijan returned - MoD

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 13

Trend:

It was determined that Surik Matevosyan who got lost in the territory of the Lachin region of the Azerbaijani-Armenian state border and crossed the Azerbaijani border on January 13, at about 16:00, Trend reports referring to the Azerbaijani Defence Ministry.

Surik Matevosyan was handed over to Russian peacekeepers temporarily stationed in Azerbaijan's Karabakh.