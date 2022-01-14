Azerbaijani ambassador advises French MPs to read full text of President Ilham Aliyev's interview

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 14

Azerbaijani Ambassador to France Rahman Mustafayev advised French MPs to read the full text of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev's interview, Trend reports on Jan. 14 citing Mustafayev's message on Twitter.

"It is meaningful, instructive, and constructive in regard to the Azerbaijan-France relations," Mustafayev said, urging the French MPs to change hatred for friendship.

French member of the European Parliament Nathalie Loiseau has recently replied to Mustafayev's Tweet, who shared President Ilham Aliyev's statement that the OSCE Minsk Group must not deal with the Karabakh conflict as it is over on Twitter.

French member of the European Parliament Nathalie Loiseau made provocative statements against Ambassador Mustafayev and Azerbaijan.