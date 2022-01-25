Azerbaijan Defense Minister meets with Chief of General Staff of Armed Forces of Iran (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 25

Trend:

The Minister of Defense of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov, who is on an official visit to the Islamic Republic of Iran, met with the Chief of General Staff of the Armed Forces of this country, Lieutenant General Mohammad Hossein Bagheri, Trend reports citing the press service of Ministry of Defense.

An official welcoming ceremony was held before the meeting. The national anthems of both countries were performed, and the Minister of Defense, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov, passed along the guard of honor. The memory of Shehids (Martyrs) was honored and a wreath was laid on behalf of the Defense Ministry.

The parties met first in private and then in an expanded format.

Welcoming the guests, the Chief of General Staff stressed that friendly relations between Azerbaijan and Iran have developed significantly in recent years and have entered a new phase.

Expressing gratitude for the invitation, Colonel General Z. Hasanov gave detailed information about the new situation after the victory in the Patriotic War under the command of President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Supreme Commander-in-Chief Mr. Ilham Aliyev, as well as the work done in the liberated territories of Azerbaijan.

Noting that the meetings between the Presidents of Azerbaijan and Iran have made an important contribution to the development of relations between the two countries, the Minister invited the Chief of General Staff of the Armed Forces of the Islamic Republic of Iran Lieutenant General Mohammad Hossein Bagheri to pay an official visit to Azerbaijan.

The meeting noted that there is a good basis for further development of relations between Azerbaijan and Iran on the experience of positive cooperation at the bilateral, regional and international levels.

The sides also exchanged views on the further expansion of cooperation in the military, military-technical and military-medical fields and the organization of mutual visits of military representatives of the two countries.

At the end, the sides signed a protocol on the results of the meeting and presented a joint statement to the press.