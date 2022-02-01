Official visit of delegation of Azerbaijani parliament to Baltic countries begins (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 1

Trend:

The official tour of the Baltic States of the parliamentary delegation led by Chair of the Milli Majlis Sahiba Gafarova began on 1 February, Trend reports citing the press service of Milli Majlis.

Our delegation consists of the leaders of the working groups for inter-parliamentary connexions with Latvia, Lithuania and Estonia – Kamran Bayramov, Nasib Mahamaliyev and Jala Ahmadova, respectively, as well as the MPs Rashad Mahmudov and Elnur Allahverdiyev, the Milli Majlis Chief of Staff Safa Mirzayev and other officials.

The delegation led by the Chair of the Milli Majlis were welcomed at the Riga International Airport on 1 February by our ambassador to Latvia Elnur Sultanov, the Latvian ambassador to Azerbaijan Dainis Garančs and other functionaries.

The scope of the visit includes meetings of the leader of the Milli Majlis with the Latvian colleague as well as the President, the Prime Minister and other office-holders of Latvia.