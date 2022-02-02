As always, Great Leader turned to youth with great vision - President Ilham Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 2

As always, the Great Leader turned to the youth with great vision, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said during an opening speech at a Youth Forum dedicated to the 25th anniversary of the Day of Azerbaijani Youth, Trend reports.

“Hundreds of thousands of IDPs lived in difficult conditions. People expelled from their native lands lived in tents, under wagons and in unsuitable buildings. So this was the picture of those days. In addition, there was no regular army, and the lack of a regular army led to the defeat in the first Karabakh war. Along with all other external factors, along with the large foreign financial and military support provided to Armenia, we must say that there was no regular army in Azerbaijan at that time,” the head of state said.

“Under such circumstances, Heydar Aliyev established the Youth Day. I remember some people – I mean those in the government – saying that this was not the main issue, that there are other important issues facing the country, which had to be addressed. However, as always, the Great Leader turned to the youth with great vision, invited them, gave them his recommendations, and practical steps were taken to organize and prepare the youth for future development. If we look at this small historical note, we can see how right Heydar Aliyev was. Because young people, making up a large part of our society, play a very important role in the life of our country today. The initiatives of the young people, their work are visible everywhere today, and, of course, the upbringing of the new generation in the spirit of patriotism, on the basis of loyalty to the state occupies an important place among Heydar Aliyev’s contributions,” President Ilham Aliyev said.