National values are also needed to protect our country from external influences and not to break the moral bonds between generations - President Ilham Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 2

Trend:

“National and moral values are the basis of our state, and I have repeatedly said that the modern and independent Azerbaijani state is built on national values,” said President Ilham Aliyev as he answered questions from young people at the Youth Forum on 2 February, Trend reports.

The President noted that it is easier to lead or mislead young people: “Therefore, the aim of these globalists – I call them so – is the youth. This is why foundations are established, donations are made through those foundations, and this destructive mission is carried out under various good programs to set young people against their state, first of all, against their ancestors, their history, their values, and then use it as a zombie.”

The head of state noted that national values are not only our moral duty to our ancestors, but also necessary to keep our country independent, to protect our country from external influences and not to break those moral bonds between generations.