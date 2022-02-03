Shusha was completely liberated on November 8 - President Ilham Aliyev
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 3
Trend:
Shusha was completely liberated on November 8, said President Ilham Aliyev as he answered questions from young people at the Youth Forum on 2 February, Trend reports.
Will be updated
