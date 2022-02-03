Azerbaijani, Hungarian national libraries sign Memorandum of Understanding
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 3
Trend:
A memorandum of understanding has been signed between the national libraries of Azerbaijan and Hungary, Head of the Press Service Department of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan Leyla Abdullayeva wrote on Twitter, Trend reports.
The document was signed by Azerbaijan's Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov and Hungarian Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Peter Szijjarto.
