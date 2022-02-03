Speaker of Azerbaijani parliament arrives on official visit to Lithuania
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 3
Trend:
The delegation of Azerbaijan led by Speaker of the Parliament Sahiba Gafarova arrived on an official visit to Lithuania, Trend reports referring to the press service of the Milli Majlis.
The delegation was met at the Vilnius International Airport by the Chairman of the Lithuanian Seimas Economic Committee, Head of the Group for Inter-Parliamentary Relations with Azerbaijan Kazys Starkevičius, Ambassador of Lithuania to Azerbaijan Egidijus Navikas, Azerbaijan's Ambassador to Lithuania Tamerlan Garayev, and other officials.
During the visit, meetings between the Chairman of the Parliament and Lithuanian officials were planned.
